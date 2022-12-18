Man, 62, dies after falling from roof

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 62-year-old man has died after he fell from the top floor of a Diego Martin house while cleaning windows on Saturday afternoon.

Police said Neville Johnson, was cleaning windows on a landing at a house on Sapphire Drive, Diamond Vale, at around 12.15 pm when he slipped and fell.

Johnson’s head was damaged during the fall.

The owner of the house saw the accident and called an ambulance which took Johnson to the St James Infirmary where he was treated and forwarded to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Johnson was declared dead at around 4 pm.

Police from the Western Division Crime Scene Investigations Unit visited the scene.

The death has thus far been classified as an unnatural death.

