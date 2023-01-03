Man, 19, drowns at Tyrico Bay on New Year’s Day

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

File Photo by Sureash Cholai

A 19-year-old El Socorro man is believed to have drowned while bathing at Tyrico Bay on Sunday.

Police said Samuel Somai, was bathing with a friend at Tyrico Beach at around 1 pm when he got into difficulties and went underwater.

The friend ran to get help and Maracas Bay police visited the scene.

The area was searched but Somai was not found.

Officers of the police Air and Coastal Support Unit and the coast guard searched in vain for Somai’s body .

Police and coast guard officers continued the search up to Tuesday afternoon.

On December 20, 18-year-old Jada Wilson got into difficulties at Tyrico Bay and drowned.

Her body was found three days later in Maracas Bay.

NewsAmericasNow.com