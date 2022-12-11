Lori Harvey Dating Snowfall Actor Damson Idris and Had Him Signed NDA, Twitter Reacts

Reports surfaced this week that Lori Harvey has moved on to actor Damson Idris, months after she and actor Michael B. Jordan called things off.

This week, photos and videos surfaced showing the Snowfall actor and Lori hanging out. Several news outlets reported that they were romantically involved and had been keeping things under wraps. Damson Idris was previously linked to Saweetie a few months ago, but neither had confirmed or denied the rumors.

The latest rumors about Lori have not been acknowledged, but details have been leaked about Lori’s modus operandi, which supposedly includes a requirement that potential suitors sign a non-disclosure agreement with a 1 million settlement fee if the agreement is breached.

“Lori makes [all the men] sign an NDA,” a source close to her claimed. Details about the NDA are that the suitors are prohibited from sharing any photos, videos, or messages exchanged between them. Screenshots are also prohibited.

The NDAs are reportedly drafted by a Los Angeles law firm that also does the same for Drake.

While there is no confirmation from Idris, Lori has been linked recently to John Boyega, and Jonathan Majors.

The 25-year-old had also been seen with her ex-boyfriend rapper Future in Miami last month, sparking speculations of a reconciliation.

On social media, fans reacted to the reports of Damnson and Lori coupling up.

“If Lori Harvey really dating damson Idris … it’s FUCK HER cos wtf bitch,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I like Lori, but she went a little too far dating Damson. That’s kinda where I have to draw the line,” another said.