Logic Starts Working On His “Vinyl Days” Album, How Jay-Z Is Helping

Logic has commence work on his next body of work with the help of his biggest inspiration in music, Jay-Z.

When Logic announced that he was returning to his hip-hop career, it was a welcome announcement. Since then, everyone has been waiting to see when he would drop his next body of work. Even though he dropped Bobby Tarantino III last July 2021, which was a mixtape and debuted at No. 26 on the Billboard 200, fans still wanted more.

It looks like the wait is finally over as he’s not only announced that he’s begun work on the next album but that he’s getting a form of assistance from one of the living legends of rap, Jay-Z.

The “Broken People” rapper used Twitter to update his fans about the latest developments. From what he’s revealed so far, his next album is going to be called Vinyl Days. The post was accompanied by a video that looks like it was filmed in his home studio. What’s exciting about the clip is that he pulls out a microphone that once belonged to the veteran, Jay-Z.

Logic confirmed this bit of information by saying, “This is JAY-Z‘s microphone.” He adds, “No I.D. gave it to me.”

No I.D. is a well-known Grammy-winning producer/executive/A&R out of Chicago. He has quite a long list of credits, but he’s probably most famously known for producing the entirety of JAY-Z’s 2017 album 4:44. To get a better idea of his talent, you should know that the album was certified platinum less than a week after it was released, which means it had sales of at least one million copies in the US in its first week.

He’s worked with Jay-Z on some other monster tracks like “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune),” “Primetime,” “Success,” and “All Around the World.” Of course, No I.D. and Logic are very familiar with each other, considering the fact that No I.D. signed him to Def Jam in 2013. He also helped produce albums like Everybody and No Pressure.

Logic has openly admitted that his career is successful thanks in part to the renowned producer’s influence. During an interview with VladTV in 2015, he explained: “Without him, I wouldn’t be the artist and the young man that I am today.”

The “Sucker For Pain” artist also has a lot of respect for Jay-Z. He’s also stated this on many occasions and has even sought to get a collab with him. He made his feelings clear about the business mogul on his track “The Return.”

As for JAY-Z, Logic has made no secret of his admiration for the “Run This Town” rapper and even attempted to get him on a song back in 2018.

Getting a collaboration with Hov is no easy task, so instead, it looks like Logic has decided to draw on his early 90’s work as inspiration for his upcoming album. In another sneak peek at the direction the album is heading, the Visionary Music Group founder previewed an unreleased song.

That track features a beat that is very reminiscent of 90s hip-hop.

“I’m talking Hip Hop shit, straight to tape,” he raps before revealing some more of the inspiration behind this one as he added, “I feel like the RZA recording in ’88.” That track is expected to be the title track.

It’s clear that he’s throwing everything behind this one as he also recently posted a clip of popular interviewer Nardwuar updating fans on the project, which doesn’t have a due date just yet. It’ll happen when the samples clear, as he indicated in the tweet.

“Hi Logic, it’s Nardwuar! The Human Serviette from Vancouver, British Columbia saying: please keep on sampling in the free world! And doot doola doot doo… Lo-gic!” he declared.

This will be Logic’s final release on Def Jam.