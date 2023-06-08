The content originally appeared on: Diario
He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty
Psalm 91.1
With deep sorrow, we announce the passing away of
our
beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Lodewijk (Louis) Frederik van Delden
St. Maarten, December 22, 1935
† Aruba, 04 June 2023
On behalf of his Children Mildred (Milly) van Delden
Mirna van Delden and Gerrit Lopik
Lodewijk (Wijkie) van Delden
Adolf (Dolfito) van Delden
Mother of his Children Evelina Boekhoudt
Grandchildren Ferdinand Becker (Holland), Elvira van Delden (Holland), Mandy van Delden (Holland), Michell Verhaaren (Holland), Louis van Delden (Aruba), Adrian van Delden (Aruba).
Great-grandchildren Isabella, Romy, Noe, Liz, Faye, Amalia, Mathijs.
Brothers and sisters † Henk van Delden and family
†Marion (Baby) van Rooij-van Delden and family
†Jan van Delden and family
†Renier van Delden and family
†Wim van Delden and family
†Johan (Movie) van Delden and family
†Adolf (Dop) van Delden and family
Sophia van Delden and family (Curaçao)
Gladis Peterson and family (Holland) (Aruba)
Family and Friends Best friend Petrus Auwerda and the brethren of Lodge El Sol Naciente No.113 Aruba
Fam: van Delden, Fam. van Schuppen, Fam. de Cuba, Fam. Gorissen, Fam. Sprock, Fam. Meyer, Fam. Peterson, Fam. Zeidan, Fam. Salazar, Fam. Hering, Fam. van Casteren, Fam. Lejeuz, Fam. van Reenen, Fam. Dabian, Fam. Maduro, Fam. Canela, Mari Fam. Croes, Fam. Blume, Fam. Vrieswijk, Fam. Coutinho, Fam. Lopez, Fam Eisden, Fam. Brown, Fam. G. Rozenberg.
We invite you to the farewell act that will be on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 2 to 4 in the afternoon in the Protestant chapel in Wilhelminastraat, following the cremation process.
We apologize if we omitted any family or friends’ names in our bereavement.
After the funeral service, there will be no condolences at home.
Instead of flowers or wreaths a donation for Koningin Wilhelmina Kanker Fonds will be highly appreciated.