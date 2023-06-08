The content originally appeared on: Diario

He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty

Psalm 91.1





With deep sorrow, we announce the passing away of

our

beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.







Lodewijk (Louis) Frederik van Delden

St. Maarten, December 22, 1935

† Aruba, 04 June 2023





On behalf of his Children Mildred (Milly) van Delden

Mirna van Delden and Gerrit Lopik

Lodewijk (Wijkie) van Delden

Adolf (Dolfito) van Delden

Mother of his Children Evelina Boekhoudt

Grandchildren Ferdinand Becker (Holland), Elvira van Delden (Holland), Mandy van Delden (Holland), Michell Verhaaren (Holland), Louis van Delden (Aruba), Adrian van Delden (Aruba).

Great-grandchildren Isabella, Romy, Noe, Liz, Faye, Amalia, Mathijs.

Brothers and sisters † Henk van Delden and family

†Marion (Baby) van Rooij-van Delden and family

†Jan van Delden and family

†Renier van Delden and family

†Wim van Delden and family

†Johan (Movie) van Delden and family

†Adolf (Dop) van Delden and family

Sophia van Delden and family (Curaçao)

Gladis Peterson and family (Holland) (Aruba)

Family and Friends Best friend Petrus Auwerda and the brethren of Lodge El Sol Naciente No.113 Aruba

Fam: van Delden, Fam. van Schuppen, Fam. de Cuba, Fam. Gorissen, Fam. Sprock, Fam. Meyer, Fam. Peterson, Fam. Zeidan, Fam. Salazar, Fam. Hering, Fam. van Casteren, Fam. Lejeuz, Fam. van Reenen, Fam. Dabian, Fam. Maduro, Fam. Canela, Mari Fam. Croes, Fam. Blume, Fam. Vrieswijk, Fam. Coutinho, Fam. Lopez, Fam Eisden, Fam. Brown, Fam. G. Rozenberg.





We invite you to the farewell act that will be on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 2 to 4 in the afternoon in the Protestant chapel in Wilhelminastraat, following the cremation process.





We apologize if we omitted any family or friends’ names in our bereavement.





After the funeral service, there will be no condolences at home.





Instead of flowers or wreaths a donation for Koningin Wilhelmina Kanker Fonds will be highly appreciated.











