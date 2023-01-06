Liverpool’s Van Dijk to miss one month with hamstring injury Loop Jamaica

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, left, duels for the ball with Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk during an English Premier League football match at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton).

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk is expected to be sidelined for at least a month because of a hamstring injury, manager Jurgen Klopp said Friday.

The Netherlands captain was taken off at halftime of Monday’s 3-1 loss at Brentford and underwent scans this week.

“The diagnosis was pretty harsh and we talk about weeks, more than a month, but I hope that it goes quick,” Klopp said at a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup match against Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Klopp replaced Van Dijk with Joel Matip at Brentford as a precaution and wasn’t expecting bad news.

“It was a surprise for us. It was obviously a big blow. He didn’t feel a lot,” Klopp said.

