Liverpool and Chelsea draw 0-0 to hit Champions League hopes Loop Jamaica

·2 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Liverpool and Chelsea draw 0-0 to hit Champions League hopes Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Cops chase gunman on bike: firearm ammunition seized

Liverpool and Chelsea draw 0-0 to hit Champions League hopes

Andy Murray’s exhausting Australian Open ends with loss

Curfew imposed in sections of St Andrew South

Update on woman attacked in Half-Way-Tree as cops nab attacker

Race Car looks set to deliver in Allan E ‘Billy Williams Memorial

NBA: Lakers rally to end Grizzlies’ 11-game winning streak

WATCH: Patrons thrilled Rebel Salute is back

Fraser-Pryce, Broadbell named Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year

Cops direct traffic, advise Rebel Salute patrons to expect delays

Saturday Jan 21

25?C
Loop Sports

39 minutes ago

Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka, left, jumps for a header with Liverpool’s Fabinho during an English Premier League football at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A season of frustration continued for Liverpool and Chelsea after a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday did little to help either team’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification next season.

A game that was short on chances and quality underlined why both teams are struggling in midtable in the Premier League and face a challenge to break into the top four.

Benoit Badiashile and substitute Carney Chukwuemeka had opportunities to score in each half for Chelsea, but neither was clinical enough to make Liverpool pay.

It is now three league games without a win for Liverpool in what was Jurgen Klopp’s 1,000th game in management and his 250th in charge of the Merseyside club.

The draw at least ended a two-game losing streak for his team.

Chelsea fans got a first look at new signing Mykhailo Mudryk, who showed some promising moments when coming on as a second-half substitute.

But, like Liverpool, Graham Potter’s team will need to improve quickly if it is to rise up the table and compete to get into the top four.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

See also

January 19, 2023 10:18 PM

Sport

January 18, 2023 12:01 AM

Sport

January 15, 2023 05:44 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Cops chase gunman on bike: firearm ammunition seized

Sport

Liverpool and Chelsea draw 0-0 to hit Champions League hopes

Sport

Andy Murray’s exhausting Australian Open ends with loss

NewsAmericasNow.com

Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols