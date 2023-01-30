Listed ed-tech firm eyes teacher shortage solution for 2023 Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

One on One Educational Service has announced that one of the company’s main focus areas for this year will centre around the implementation of a solution to address the shortage of teachers locally.

The technology-driven framework, which is currently in the final stages of development, seeks to address not only the teacher shortage but also teacher upskilling and student success.

While the availability of well-trained teachers has been an underserved area for many years, the Ministry of Education was hit with a wave of migration of its teachers to North America prior to the start of the most recent school year.

One on One’s CEO, Ricardo Allen, addressed plans to use the company’s Classroom in a Box software and a new content studio to facilitate virtual instruction to classes at schools that are struggling with a shortage of teachers in key subject areas.

Allen disclosed the plans at One on One’s most recent financial results on an earnings call held on Thursday, January 19.

The content studio will be housed in a newly acquired space to accommodate the teacher’s instructions.

Speaking on the solution, Allen said: “we are always looking to emphasise our commitment and dedication to prioritising inclusive access to education regardless of geography. This solution will help to alleviate the issues related to student performance in their exams, and also to help put in place a mechanism to guard against future shocks to the education system, be it natural disasters or even another pandemic.”

The solution will launch in February as a pilot programme. Eight schools have agreed to participate.

NewsAmericasNow.com