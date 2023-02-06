Lifespan looks to expand overseas, tap opportunties Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Spring water company Lifespan is looking to expand overseas and tap into other opportunities.

This was revealed during the company’s recent 18th-anniversary celebrations at its head office and factory in Buff Bay, Portland, by Nayana Williams, CEO and Founder of Lifespan.

Nayana and her husband Devon created the brand in 2005 but have encountered persistent challenges, which they are still working to address.

Lifespan wants to become a household name.

“We were challenged to meet production during COVID and to supply the market effectively. Our objective is to get back to where we were locally and to tap into export. We fell back on our export, but we are putting a lot more focus on that this year,” Williams disclosed.

She also disclosed that the company is still not back to pre-pandemic capacity but is getting the additional resources to do so.

The brand is now focusing on producing at a 100 per cent rate by employing more locals, which would make it the largest single employer in Portland.

“We are strengthening our merchandising and trying to take back shelf space. [In] 2023 we will reclaim our market position. Additionally, we have exciting ideas in the works, that will change the local water market,” Williams said confidently.

The water bottled by Lifespan descends from the Blue Mountains to several springs located on the company’s 40 acre property.

Lifespan is distributed island wide by T Geddes Grant and Massy.

