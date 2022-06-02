The content originally appeared on: Diario
“No weapon that is formed against you will prosper;
And every tongue that accuses you in judgment you will condemn.
Isaiah 54:17
It is with deep sadness we announce
the passing of my beloved Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Brother & Friend
Leonardo Adolphus E, Carty
Better known as: “Blues or Nancho”
Sunrise: May 22, 1958
Sunset: May 28, 2022
Ex-employee of: Concorde Hotel, Hakmar General Contractor, Gigicha-Seaview Investments
Mother: †Lucy Agatha Jones
Father: †Laurens Leonardo Carty
He will always be remembered with Love by his:
Son:
Michael Carty & Partner Shamaira Morris
Grandchildren:
Nathan H. Carty
Anne Gabriella Carty
Goddaughter:
Imani Heiliger:
Siblings:
Vivian “Patsy” Carty
†Clyve Carty
† Joan Ramsey
† Deborah Carty
Lorna & Godfried Polonius Martina
Kenneth & Silvia Carty
Helena Carty
Debbie Holmond
Tony Hassell
Aunts:
Alice Carty & Margareth Jones
Caretakers:
Cherry, Sonja, Martina & everyone who partook in taking care of Blues
Nieces and Nephews, Cousins, Neighbors, Colleges, Relatives and Friends in St. Maarten,
The Netherlands, Curaçao, Aruba, Anguilla too numerous to mention
Close Friends:
Arowakken St.Joris – Veteran Drumband / J.T Tigers Liga 60+ / Sannicolas Movers Softball Team
/ Comicion di Kapel Emmanuel / WEB Employees / OCE Department (Recip),The Serenity Group Sannicolas
Related family:
Carty, Heiliger, Hazel, Henry, Polonius, Holmond, Jones, Cornet,
Bryson, Curlingford, Arrindell, Holliger, Morris, Reyes.
Our sincere apologies if during our grief we forgot to mention any family names.
Viewing of the late Leonardo will be Thursday June 2nd from 7:00-9:00pm, at The Olive Tree Funeral Care & Crematory
Funeral will take place on Friday June 3rd, 2022 at the Emmanuel Chapel (Sannicolas)
Viewing of the late Leonardo will be from 2:00- 3:45 p.m., followed by a response.
His body will be put to rest in the Government Cemetery in Sabana Basora.
After the funeral/burial No condolences at home. Thank you for your understanding.
Due to current situation (COVID-19) Mask is obligatory when entering.