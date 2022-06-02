The content originally appeared on: Diario

“No weapon that is formed against you will prosper;

And every tongue that accuses you in judgment you will condemn.

Isaiah 54:17

It is with deep sadness we announce

the passing of my beloved Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Brother & Friend

Leonardo Adolphus E, Carty

Better known as: “Blues or Nancho”

Sunrise: May 22, 1958

Sunset: May 28, 2022

Ex-employee of: Concorde Hotel, Hakmar General Contractor, Gigicha-Seaview Investments

Mother: †Lucy Agatha Jones

Father: †Laurens Leonardo Carty

He will always be remembered with Love by his:

Son:

Michael Carty & Partner Shamaira Morris

Grandchildren:

Nathan H. Carty

Anne Gabriella Carty

Goddaughter:

Imani Heiliger:

Siblings:

Vivian “Patsy” Carty

†Clyve Carty

† Joan Ramsey

† Deborah Carty

Lorna & Godfried Polonius Martina

Kenneth & Silvia Carty

Helena Carty

Debbie Holmond

Tony Hassell

Aunts:

Alice Carty & Margareth Jones

Caretakers:

Cherry, Sonja, Martina & everyone who partook in taking care of Blues

Nieces and Nephews, Cousins, Neighbors, Colleges, Relatives and Friends in St. Maarten,

The Netherlands, Curaçao, Aruba, Anguilla too numerous to mention

Close Friends:

Arowakken St.Joris – Veteran Drumband / J.T Tigers Liga 60+ / Sannicolas Movers Softball Team

/ Comicion di Kapel Emmanuel / WEB Employees / OCE Department (Recip),The Serenity Group Sannicolas

Related family:

Carty, Heiliger, Hazel, Henry, Polonius, Holmond, Jones, Cornet,

Bryson, Curlingford, Arrindell, Holliger, Morris, Reyes.

Our sincere apologies if during our grief we forgot to mention any family names.

Viewing of the late Leonardo will be Thursday June 2nd from 7:00-9:00pm, at The Olive Tree Funeral Care & Crematory

Funeral will take place on Friday June 3rd, 2022 at the Emmanuel Chapel (Sannicolas)

Viewing of the late Leonardo will be from 2:00- 3:45 p.m., followed by a response.

His body will be put to rest in the Government Cemetery in Sabana Basora.

After the funeral/burial No condolences at home. Thank you for your understanding.

Due to current situation (COVID-19) Mask is obligatory when entering.