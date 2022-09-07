Lawyer for Russian accused of laundering asks for inclusion in prisoner swap talks

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A lawyer for a Russian man accused of money laundering who was extradited to the US last month has lobbied Moscow to include his client in prisoner exchange negotiations with the US government.

The “only thing that can save” Alexander Vinnik, who US authorities allege ran a $4 billion cryptocurrency exchange that did business with ransomware gangs, is if the Russian government negotiates a prisoner swap with the US, Fr?d?ric B?lot, Vinnik’s lawyer in France, said in a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov obtained by CNN.

The appeal comes as the Biden administration continues to try to secure the release of multiple Americans detained or imprisoned in Russia, including WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for carrying cannabis oil through a Moscow airport.

Asked Tuesday whether there had been discussion between US and Russian officials about including Vinnik in a prisoner swap, State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said he would not publicly discuss details of the negotiations.

