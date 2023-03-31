Lauren London Tributes Nipsey Hussle On 4th Anniversary Of His Death

Lauren London remembered her late partner and father of her son, Nipsey Hussle, with an emotional tribute on the fourth anniversary of his death on Friday.

London has been out of the public for most of the last three years as she grieved and adjusted to Hussle’s absence. She recently resurfaced in the Netflix movie, You People, but while some things appear to be going back to normal, she’s also sharing with her fans how she has been coping with her partner’s death every year.

In an emotional Instagram post shared on Friday (March 31), Lauren spoke about the moment she learned about Hussle’s death, now a recurring trauma every year as his death anniversary approaches. The actress said she would steel herself against the dread she felt when Hussle was murdered by a colleague in front of his Marathon Clothing store in 2019.

“I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned….Holding on to ancient wisdom but the pain is the pain and nothing was ever the same…Eternal Being Ermias Asghedom I Love You,” she began her tribute.

Lauren London also quoted religious scriptures from Bahá’í faith, writing: “To consider that after the death of the body the spirit perishes is like imagining that a bird in a cage will be destroyed if the cage is broken, though the bird has nothing to fear from the destruction of the cage. Our body is like the cage, and the spirit is like the bird.”

The actress continues continued, “We see that without the cage this bird flies in the world of sleep; therefore, if the cage becomes broken, the bird will continue and exist. Its feelings will be even more powerful, its perceptions greater, and its happiness increased its truth, from hell it reaches a paradise of delights because for the thankful birds there is no paradise greater than freedom.’”

The actress’ post received words of comfort from many in the hip-hop community, including Snoop Dogg, YG, Pusha T, Questlove, LaLa Anthony, Nia Long, Ella Mai, and many others.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed by Eric Holder Jr. after an argument about him (Holder) being a snitch. Holder was recently sentenced to 60 years to life in prison by a Los Angeles judge who noted his life would be hell behind bars because Nipsey was beloved by many as a former gang member who did much for his community.

Hussle was brutally shot ten times, with one bullet cutting his spine. The coroner had testified during the trial last year.

The rapper leaves to mourn his daughter Emanuel and son Kross. Last month, Lauren spoke about returning to work for You People and managing her emotions.

“I have to wake up with the intention of this every day because there are days I don’t want to, and I’m like angry about it. And that’s what healing is. It is up and down, side to side, all over the place. You know what I mean? And with each new level, there’s something else.”