Lauren London Speak At Nipsey Hussle Hollywood Star Ceremony

Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle would’ve been honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Nipsey Hussle’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was officially inducted on the rapper’s 37th birthday on Monday (August 15), more than three years after his murder. The rapper was celebrated for his commitment to improving the city of Los Angeles and his contributions to his community and people up to the time of his death.

On Monday, his family and other officials gave a touching speech about the impact the late rapper had on his community. Members of Nipsey’s family who attended included his sister, father, grandmother, and fiancée, and actress Lauren London who spoke on behalf of the late rapper.

“To the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, thank you for acknowledging a visionary. I think I speak for the entire city of L.A. when I say that we’ve always known Hussle was destined for greatness, this moment only amplifies that for us,” London. “Nip would’ve been honoured by this moment,” she began.

Lauren London also said that the rapper’s life is an example of the power each individual has.

“I think he would want everyone to remember that you can’t get to what’s possible unless you commit to moving forward. That doesn’t mean forgetting where you come from but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that,” she added.

She also said the star is symbolic of hope. “So whenever you’re in the city of angels, and you see this star, I hope that it encourages you to break away from whatever might be holding you back, and for you to run your marathon until God says that it’s finished,” London said.

Meanwhile, Hussle’s friend and community activist, LaTanya Ward, said the star was a great achievement and an example to the rest of the community.

“I wish he were actually here to receive it. He got people to understand that people who come from where we come from can accomplish great feats.”

Nipsey Hussle was recently honored by Los Angeles officials with the re-naming of a Metro station after him in Hyde Park, where his Marathon clothing store is located. The rapper, who was well-known in Crenshaw, had also worked with city officials on several projects that promoted art and local businesses.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce also spoke about the rapper’s life and dedication to making a change in his community.

“Nipsy Hussle was more than just a creative genius, he was committed to helping his community through savvy business moves and charitable contributions,” a statement read.

Nipsey Hussle’s star is located in front of Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard.

Meanwhile, the rapper was also honored with his own ‘Nipsey Hussle Day.’ During the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, council member Marqueece Harris Dawson presented Nipsey Hussle’s grandmother, 91-year-old grandmother Margaret Boutte, who raised the rapper, with the proclamation.