La Romaine woman on fraud charges gets $75,000 bail

A 40-year-old woman from La Romaine was granted $75,000 surety bail on charges of three fraud offences.

Desriann Prince was charged with forging a job letter, uttering the letter, and obtaining money by false pretences.

On Friday, a police statement said Southern Division Fraud Squad police charged her on Wednesday and justice of the peace Boodlal Balkaran granted the bail the same day.

The charge alleged that on July 14, Prince allegedly submitted a job letter to the HRM unit of the Judiciary. The document was sent for verification and was found to be false.

A report was made and an investigation began. The police arrested her on Tuesday and charged her the next day.

She is expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate on January 25.

Supt Reuben and ASP Samuel co-ordinated the investigations, which acting Insp Seepersad led. Acting Cpl Lewis and PCs Williams, Geoffrey and Ali were also part of the investigation.

