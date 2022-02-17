Kodak Black Cuts His Locks While Touting A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Collab Album

Little Bill is back, at least that’s what fans of Sniper Gang leader Kodak Black had to say when he debuted his fresh new fade.

The rapper ditched his signature hair handles, otherwise called wicks, globs, or bonks, for a more refined look, and the ladies are already thugging at the rapper for some attention.

Kutthroat Bill unveiled his new look while on a recent Instagram LIVE session shot from the backseat of a car that was being driven by his mom. Kodak immediately triggered his fans’ nostalgia, taking them back to his breakout years when he sported a low cut instead of his recent wicks. Some fans felt that the rapper looked more like Boosie Badazz with the fresh new cut.

Nonetheless, those who visualized his blast from the past haircut are also hoping that this comes with music synonymous with that era of Kodak Black. His mixtape “Project Baby” helped to secure the rapper’s place in Florida and the world over. Tracks such as “No Flocking,” “Spaz Out,” “Hungry,” and “Skrilla” were all certified hits. It wasn’t until his Lil Big Pac mixtape that the rapper started growing his locks.

Fans could be on to something concerning Yak reigniting the musical flames from previous years, with the arrival of his new album Back For Everything dropping February 25. The project will be the 5th studio album by Kodak. We could also see a joint mixtape from Black and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie soon if their single “Drowning” reaches Diamond status. A single is considered Diamond Certified by the Recording Industry Of America when it accumulates over 10,000,000 unit sales.

“If Y’all Get Me & @ArtistHBTL Diamond. We Gone Give Y’all a Whole Album Together. Lil Reunion On Some Turnt Sh*t … We 6x Platinum Na Bih,” he tweeted.

As for Kodak Black’s hair, at least one female fan feels the look is quite dashing, to say the least.

“This girl say that haircut gon’ get you pregnant by me. Like, she gon’ get me pregnant,” Yak stated about the female in question while on his IG LIVE.