King Von Posthumous Album Announced For March 2022

King Von’s estate is releasing his second album, the family announced on Friday, February 4.

The album comes just over a year and a half after the rapper’s debut album Welcome to O’Block, which was released on October 30, 2020, just a week before he was tragically shot and killed in Atlanta.

King Von‘s labels Only the Family Entertainment (OTF) and Empire said that the album is called ‘What It Means to Be King’ will be released on March 4.

The album is touted to be packed with hard bars that deal with a number of narratives that punctuated the rapper’s life, including tracks that go from his introspection to his aggressive style that pulled his large fan base and even goes on the romantic scene.

The 26-year-old rapper was killed at the height of what was thought to be a promising career cut short by gun violence.

The album will no doubt be bittersweet for fans hearing new bars from the late rapper, and they are getting a first taste of the album from the first single released.

The single “Don’t Play That” features 21 Savage and is produced by Kid Hazel.

“I did a drill with the face mask/ I washed my hands with the Ajax,” Von’s bar goes.

King Von, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett, has several Billboard Hot 100 songs that charted mainly after he passed away.

Among them are “Took Her to the O” (No. 47), “The Code” feat. Polo G (No. 66), “All These N—-as,” feat. Lil Durk (No. 77) and “Crazy Story 2.0,” feat. Lil Durk (No. 81).

The Chicago rapper’s debut album peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and climbed to the top of the chart after his death.