Kim Jong Un claims North Korea’s Covid-19 response has been a ‘shining success’

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has praised what he described as his country’s “shining success” in curbing the novel coronavirus pandemic, but warned his subordinates that lifting precautionary measures too early could be devastating. Kim told a meeting of top politicians that they had stopped the novel coronavirus from making inroads into the largely closed off country, North Korean state media reported. “We have thoroughly prevented the inroad of the malignant virus and maintained a stable anti-epidemic situation despite the worldwide health crisis, which is a shining success achieved,” state news agency KCNA said on Friday…