Khan, Ramdial, PEP blank Kamla’s ‘olive branch’

Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

FORMER UNC MPs Dr Fuad Khan and Ramona Ramdial as well as Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) leader Phillip Edward Alexander have all rejected the “fake olive branch” proffered by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

At the UNC’s national congress in Couva on Sunday, Persad-Bissessar extended an olive branch to dissidents in the party and to smaller political parties, to unite with the UNC against the PNM.

Before last July’s UNC internal elections, Persad-Bissessar had publicly dismissed any notion of alliances with other political parties.

After those elections, Persad-Bissessar said she was open to working with other political parties.

Khan and Ramdial had a motion which called for greater unity in the UNC and including former members in efforts to strengthen the party rejected by UNC general secretary Peter Kanhai, on behalf of the UNC’s leadership.

Kanhai claimed Persad-Bissessar and the UNC’s leadership were already doing the things Khan and Ramdial were calling for.

On Persad-Bissessar’s olive branch offering, Khan said, “Leopards can’t change their spots. Snakes shed skin but are still snakes and that olive branch have plenty picker in it.”

