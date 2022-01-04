Kazakhstan declares state of emergency in Almaty after fuel price protests

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Almaty, Kazakhstan Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared a two-week state of emergency in the Central Asian nation’s biggest city, Almaty, and in the western Mangistau province where protests turned violent, his office said early on Wednesday.

The move includes an 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew, movement restrictions, and a ban on mass gatherings, according to documents published on the President’s website.

“Calls to attack government and military offices are absolutely illegal,” Tokayev said in a video address a few hours earlier. “The government will not fall, but we want mutual trust and dialog rather than conflict.”

As he spoke, police in Almaty used tear gas and stun grenades to stop hundreds of protesters from storming the mayor’s office, a Reuters correspondent reported from the scene.

The oil-rich country’s government said late on Tuesday it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

