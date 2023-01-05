Kanye West Reportedly Performing At Ghana’s Black Star Line Festival

Kanye West might be keeping a low profile in the United States over the past month, but the rapper appears to have resurfaced halfway across the world.

West is said to be in Ghana, where he is to make a guest appearance for the popular Black Star Line Festival. The news was first shared by DJ Ebenezer Donkoh on Thursday, who said that the event is being organized by Chicago rapper Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper, both of whom have been in Ghana since before the Christmas holidays.

“I’m gathering info that Kanye West will be the surprise act at the Black Star Line Festival in Ghana this weekend,” Donkoh wrote on Twitter.

The Black Star Line Festival is scheduled to take place in Accra on Friday, January 6, and will begin with a free concert. A poster of the event lists performances from T-Pain, Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, Erykah Badu, Jeremih, Tobe Nwigwe, Sarkodie, and others.

There are reports online that Kanye West was at a pre-party event with his entourage and Vic Mensa and Chance.

In the meantime, Vic Mensa recently shared some of his plans to help Ghana, which include a donation to help put infrastructure in place to help bring portable water to areas in Ghana where the necessity is presently inaccessible. Some of the plans include drilling for wells and putting in piping and other equipment to bring water to communities in need.

“We’re building three boreholes in different communities in Ghana to provide clean drinking water; the first being the Asokore Zongo in Koforidua where my family lives, which is already built,” the rapper said.

In the meantime, fans seemed relieved at the news of Kanye being well. Last week, an ex-manager from his Donda Academy said that the rapper has been missing for weeks. In legal documents filed in California suing Kanye for wages owed, the manager alleged that Kanye is missing and he has been unable to locate him to serve legal documents on him.

In the meantime, the rapper seems to be taking a break from social media after his career suffered a major setback following his Paris fashion show appearance in October, where he caused outrage with his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt and later his many rants and beef about the Jews that led to his billion dollar deal with Adidas crashing and burning.

This week, fans said Kanye was spotted at a lush resort Amangiri in Utah, where he appeared happy and smiling.