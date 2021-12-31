Kanye West, J Prince Gets VIP Treatment From Shyne In Belize On Vacation

Kanye West and J Prince jetted to Belize where they got the VIP treatment from Shyne.

Kanye West is in the Central-American nation with his friend J Prince as he purportedly readies his mind to take on the year 2022. The rapper was seen traveling to the English-speaking country on Thursday.

Photos by TMZ showed Kanye landing at the Philip S.W Goldson International Airport, where he posed for pictures with J Prince. It’s unclear the purpose of his trip, but there are speculations that he might also be meeting with former rapper Shyne, whose real name is Moses Barrow, who is now the Opposition Leader of Belize.

J Prince also shared photos of Kanye and others on his private island. “I’m ending 2021 with a bang on Prince Island. We’re on the water strategizing our future moves for 2022. We love Belize,” he added as a caption of a post on Instagram.

Shyne also commented on the post where he said, “Love you big brother.”

Kanye is seen wearing a white hoodie which, of course, has fans poking fun at his style of wear in the tropical country, which is still very warm in December. J Prince later shared photos on his Instagram Stories where close-ups show Shyne, Kanye, and himself with another unnamed man holding a baby pose for photos.

J Prince and Kanye West have had a long friendship that has seen several successful collaborations, including the recent reunion of Drake and Ye as they squashed their beef earlier this month.

The Free Larry Hoover benefit concert took place in Los Angeles and saw more than 70,000 people attending the L.A. Coliseum to see the rappers perform side by side.

The latest trip by Kanye is just one in a few as he recently was seen in Houston at J Mulan’s birthday party and was spotted with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez.