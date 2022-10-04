Kanye West Defends ‘Whit Lives Matter’ Stunt, Jamie Foxx & Boosie Reacts

Kanye West doesn’t care what anyone thinks, especially Black Lives Matter supporters.

Kanye West received backlash after being spotted wearing a provocative shirt that read “White Lives Matter” at his Yeezy SZN 9 fashion show in Paris on Monday (October 3rd). Models and even anti-black activist Candace Owen were seen at the fashion show wearing the t-shirts.

Unfazed by the throng of criticism he received across social media, Kanye shared a brief response on his Instagram Story late on Monday night.

“Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over You’re welcome,” the rapper wrote.

Kanye West appears to be referring to the founders of the movement, who were recently indicted for using millions of dollars raised from donations to the movement to buy multi-million dollar properties where they kept parties.

On Monday, the rapper received wide backlash for the Yeezy line that featured “White Lives Matter” shirts. Kanye has not shared his thoughts behind the shirt, but many, including black and white people, have called him out for attempting to capitalize on a tender racial divide that debates whether black lives matter means other lives do not matter.

Kanye West has also been unhinged on his Instagram as he singled out critics whom he bullied online. A black fashion writer is the first to be subjected to Kanye’s wrath as he shared a photo of her on his Instagram account.

He also posted photos where he zoomed in on her footwear, hinting that Vogue’s editor Anna Wintour would not like it.

“I knoooooow Anna haaaaaaates these boots,” another post read. He also shared a screenshot from another person who called him out and said he should have a conversation with the journalist, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, instead of ridiculing her.

“This is not a fashion person You speak on Ye ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah,” he captioned a photo of the woman.

His reaction seems driven by her earlier commentary on his fashion line. “Here come the bullshit,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “I’m fuming……..collecting my thoughts….DM me for working thesis… indefensible behaviour,” she wrote.

In screenshots shared on her Instagram, the writer intelligently articulates that Kanye West is “not fully aware of the difference between appropriating BLM and subverting the “Make America Great Again” hat.”

Other messages read, “but the danger is that, this very premise, the idea that white supremacy is in danger of extinction is what justifies mass incarceration, murder en masse, indeed even the advent of slavery…it’s hugely irresponsible to furnish the most dangerous extremists with this kind of fictional narrative.”

In comments, she wrote, “I guess what he tried to do – he thought it was duchampian (sic) it wasn’t. It didn’t land and it was deeply offensive, violent and dangerous.”

She also added an Insta Story referring to the t-shirts as “pure violence” and said that “there is no excuse, there is no art here…I do think if you asked Kanye, he’d say there was art, and revolution, and all of the things in that t-shirt.”

In other Stories, Kanye also made clear his position in defending his latest design. “When I said war I meant war.”

Yesterday Kanye gave an opening speech that involved him speaking about how his mental breakdown years ago continues to be a stigma. It seems that his latest behavior also goes against his remarks on Monday, where he spoke about his designs supposedly being versatile for all kinds of people.

“Fashion has had a tendency to be extremely classist to say that if you weren’t pretty enough or didn’t have enough money or weren’t born into money or weren’t scamming you couldn’t afford this cut…,” he said about the fashion climate he wanted to change.

In the meantime, others have raised their voices as they continue to support the Black Lives Matter movement, especially as many of the injustices that were being protested in the last two years continue to happen.

On Instagram, actor, and rapper Jamie Foxx shared a lengthy post praising the efforts of BLM protesters and supporters.

“I’m sitting here reflecting on the moment when George Floyd was killed… I remember how the whole entire world was affected by this senseless brutal murder that was captured on film… I remember how we all felt…no matter what color you were… that This was the worst display of human behavior… when we went to Minneapolis… I believe the second or third day to stand with our brother. @_stak5_ who knew George personally… there was so much sadness and uncertainty as to how the protest would go… I remember we all joined hands preparing ourselves for whatever was around the corner,” Jamie Foxx wrote.

“… When we walked around the corner of the courthouse I was taken aback… couldn’t believe what I was seeing… more than 30,000 mostly white kids… Young… chanting, Black Lives Matter… from a person who’s gone to protest all the way back to Rodney king… I was filled with emotions to see this… #hope… it was the human spirit realizing that something was drastically wrong… and we were coming together to try and correct it… the whole world reacted that day and days to come… I took my kids along with me in Los Angeles, California, and they marched with me as well… We did the same thing for Trayvon… since then, the narrative of Black Lives Matter has been twisted, taken advantage of, and 1 million other things as social media tends to do… but I refuse to believe that the whole world had it wrong… And all of this was in vain… our world spins faster these days… One media post can almost make you forget what actually happened… but let’s not forget… the goodness in our world is depending on it… #blm,” he wrote.

Rapper Boosie Badazz also stated his piece on Twitter on Monday.