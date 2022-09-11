Kanye West Checks 50 Cent Joking About Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post

50 Cent pouncing on a post mocking Kim Kardashian for supposedly having diarrhea a lot is where Kanye West is drawing the line.

The rapper on Friday called out 50 Cent after he reposted what looked like an Instagram Story making fun of Kim, saying that she had diarrhea a lot. Kanye West has been firing off several posts on his Instagram account over the last two weeks, especially about his issues with Kim over where his children are attending school. The rapper and Kim Kardashian appear to be at odds over his children attending Sierra Canyon in Calabasas versus his Donda Academy in Simi Valley.

Despite his rants about Kim, the rapper has been very careful about how he refers to his wife in public. On Friday, Ye reacted to a post by 50 Cent where he reposted the Insta-story on his IG feed, but Kanye quickly denied that he wrote the post about Kim’s bathroom behavior. “Kim has diarrhea a lot,” the post read. “Like way more than a normal person should have it.”

50 Cent’s caption on the post was not amusing as he called out Kanye for the post. “What the f*** made you do this, smh,” Fif captioned the photo. “Not liquor, nah. That boy on dat Branson!”

While many social media users found the post hilarious, Kanye is not here for it. He told 50 that the post was fake. “I ain’t wrote this bro,” West commented.

Days before, Kanye had denied that he was responsible for the post. “This was not from me. Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny,” Kanye said.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce is still before court. The rapper last week shared a barrage of posts where he said he wanted custody of his four children so he could determine, among other things, where they go to school. The court is yet to rule on the couple’s asset division and custody. The children, in the meantime, live with their mother in Calabasas.