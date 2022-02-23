Kanye West Angered By Sound Issues & Samples Kim Kardashian At ‘Donda 2’ Event

Kanye West angered by sound problems but still manages to inject Kim Kardashian into his Donda 2 live event.

Even though the rapper was a few hours off his initial release date, Kanye West kept his promise of dropping his album in February, a far cry from the delays that the first installment of Donda put fans through.

Ye also kept his promise to drop the project on his new stem player, ultimately earning him big bucks in the process, which would not be possible through any major label. The album was not without controversy, though, and Kanye revels in it after sampling his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and taking shots at her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The raper stripped-down Kim’s monologue from her SNL appearance in which she confessed that his personality was the main reason for filing for divorce, using only the bits that were suitable to him.

During her appearance in 2021, Kim Kardashian highlighted Kanye’s good qualities, which matched perfectly for Ye’s track “Sci-Fi.”

“I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” Kim said over ceremonial type track laid down by Kanye.

In other parts of the track, he raps, “Baby Bye Bye, baby Bye bye, I’m just going to remove myself, from the situation before I lose myself, from the situation before I lose my health.”

Kim and Kanye have been having a tough time with co-parenting after Ye blasted Kim for allowing their 8-year-old daughter North West to operate a TikTok account. Ye, who has been using social media more frequently, also shared that he was not invited to attend his daughter, Chicago West’s 4th birthday while Kim’s new boyfriend was in attendance. Ye would eventually make his way to the party following his social media rant.

Pete Davidson has been catching a lot of heat from Ye over the past few months. He used his new song “Security” to elaborate on Kim’s recent claims that he is putting Davidson’s life in jeopardy while also claiming that Pere may now need more security.

“Ok we gon’ make this an event? y’all gone need security for this/ Security gon’ need security for this/ Never take the family picture off the fridge/ Never stand between a man and his kids/ Y’all ain’t got enough security for this,” Ye raps on the record. “I put your security at risk. I make your security all quit, like ‘we ain’t gettin paid enough for this. Pop some, I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk. Pop some I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk.”

Ye performed the song and others from both Donda projects at the event held at LoanDepot Park in Miami. The “Donda Experience Performance” also featured big guns such as Pusha T, Migos, Jack Harlow, Playboi Carti, Alicia Keys, and Marilyn Manson. Collaborations on Donda 2 include Future, Baby Keem, and posthumous vocals from XXXTentacion.