Judiciary offers condolences after lawyer dies in court

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Attorney Duncan Neil Byam collapsed and died while addressing Appeal Court judges at the Hall of Justice. –

The Judiciary says the death of attorney Neil Byam in the Court of Appeal on Friday has left a “feeling of sorry and loss among all staff and judges.”

Byam, 61, collapsed while he was in court and attempts were made to resuscitate him by a security guard.

In a statement late on Friday, the Judiciary extended condolences Byam’s wife and family.

Byam, who had spent decades in the Solicitor General’s Department, retired in July 2021 and has earned the respect and admiration from practitioners and judges for his professional conduct.

“Mr Byam has been an attorney at law for the State appearing in these courts for decades and is therefore well known to staff and judges. His sudden passing in our midst further deepens the feeling of sorrow and loss among all staff and judges. We thank our First Responders and the Ambulance Service for their efforts. We pray that the Byam family will be comforted at this difficult time,” the statement said.

On Friday, Justice of Appeal Prakash Moosai, one of the judges who witnessed Byam’s collapse in court, said it may be necessary for the Judiciary to overhaul its emergency protocols to provide an expeditious response in cases of medical emergencies.

NewsAmericasNow.com