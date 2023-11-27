The content originally appeared on: Diario
May you see God’s light on the path ahead
When the road you walk is dark.
May you always hear, even in your hour of sorrow,
The gentle singing of the lark.
When times are hard may hardness
Never turn your heart to stone,
May you always remember
When the shadows fall-
YOU NEVER WALK ALONE
With immense sorrow, but according to God’s will we announce
The passing of our beloved sister:
Joyce Genevera Patricia Lejuez
“Patsy”
Sunrise November 26, 1938 – Sunset November 24, 2023
Left to mourn are her Siblings:
Margaret and Willi Kremer Lejuez and family
Johannes Lejuez and family
Janette Jansen Huntington and family
Barbara Huntington and family
Johan Huntington and family
Bryan Huntington and family
Judith Huntington Serberie and family
Eva and Charles Huntington and family
Yvette Huntington Andries and family
Her beloved nieces and nephews
Ginette Hassel and family
Monique Tuhuteru van Rey and family
Desmond Lejuez and family
Patsy Nicoll van Rey and family
Families:
Lejuez, Kremer, Huntington, Passier, van Rey,
Nicoll, Tuhuteru, Voges, Echeverri-Sanchez, Serberie
Great gratitude goes to: Doctor Lanting, Meriam and the caregivers at Huize Maris Stella
The cremation took place in a closed family gathering.
We apologize that we will not be receiving condolences at home.
For any condolences please send whatsapp to phone 5942974