​

May you see God’s light on the path ahead

When the road you walk is dark.

May you always hear, even in your hour of sorrow,

The gentle singing of the lark.

When times are hard may hardness

Never turn your heart to stone,

May you always remember

When the shadows fall-

YOU NEVER WALK ALONE

With immense sorrow, but according to God’s will we announce

The passing of our beloved sister:

Joyce Genevera Patricia Lejuez

“Patsy”

Sunrise November 26, 1938 – Sunset November 24, 2023

Left to mourn are her Siblings:

Margaret and Willi Kremer Lejuez and family

Johannes Lejuez and family

Janette Jansen Huntington and family

Barbara Huntington and family

Johan Huntington and family

Bryan Huntington and family

Judith Huntington Serberie and family

Eva and Charles Huntington and family

Yvette Huntington Andries and family

Her beloved nieces and nephews

Ginette Hassel and family

Monique Tuhuteru van Rey and family

Desmond Lejuez and family

Patsy Nicoll van Rey and family

Families:

Lejuez, Kremer, Huntington, Passier, van Rey,

Nicoll, Tuhuteru, Voges, Echeverri-Sanchez, Serberie

Great gratitude goes to: Doctor Lanting, Meriam and the caregivers at Huize Maris Stella

The cremation took place in a closed family gathering.

We apologize that we will not be receiving condolences at home.

For any condolences please send whatsapp to phone 5942974