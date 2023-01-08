Journalists Detained Over Video Of South Sudan President Appearing To Wet Himself – St. Lucia Times

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Journalists Detained Over Video Of South Sudan President Appearing To Wet Himself – St. Lucia Times
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

According to media rights organisations, South Sudan authorities have detained six journalists due to the distribution of a video apparently showing President Salva Kiir wetting himself.

The video was recorded in December at a gathering where the South Sudan President was present.

He was standing for the national anthem.

Last week, the authorities detained six employees of the state broadcaster.

– Advertisement –

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has urged their release.

See also

But South Sudan Information Minister Michael Makuei told Voice of America radio that people should wait to learn why the authorities detained the journalists.

– Advertisement –

TRENDING

NewsAmericasNow.com

Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols