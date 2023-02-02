Jordan appointed Acting Governor of Central Bank Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Alwyn Jordan has been appointed as Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados by its Board of Directors, until further notice.

The appointment of Jordan, who has served as Deputy Governor since October 2019, is consequent on the departure of Cleviston Haynes, who demitted office on January 31.

“I wish, on behalf of the entire management and staff, to thank Mr Haynes for the steady hand with which he led the Bank during his six years as Governor, and more broadly for his service to the organisation over the past 42 years.

“My immediate focus during my tenure, will be on continuing the work of restoring Barbados’ economy and ensuring that the Bank remains a strong, resilient institution that is able to fulfil its mandate and serve the Barbadian public, Jordan commented.

Before assuming the role of Acting Governor, Jordan, in his capacity of Deputy Governor, had responsibility for the Bank’s Research and Economic Analysis, Bank Supervision, Management Information Systems, and operations departments, and was Chair of the joint Financial Oversight Management Committee (FOMC).

Prior to joining the Bank, Jordan served as Manager of the Research Department at the Central Bank of The Bahamas.

