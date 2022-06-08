Johnny Depp Grooves To The Reggae Beat Of Love Joy In Victory Lap On Tik Tok

Johnny is grooving to the reggae beat of Love Joy’s classic “Stranger” as he makes his victory lap and thank fans.

The Pirates of the Caribbean lead actor joined Tik Tok days after his landmark case against this ex Amber Heard as he shared his appreciation for fans.

Johnny Depp showed his fans appreciation for their support as the defamation trial brought by him against Heard dragged on.

Depp had testified in court that the statements by Amber Heard that he sexually and physically assaulted her during the course of their relationship had destroyed his acting career, causing his gigs and even another Pirates of the Caribbean movie to be canceled.

Johnny Depp shared a sweet Tik Tok mash-up video of his fans showing their support in various ways. This included them cheering, holding up signs with supportive messages, and waiting outside of court so they could get a glance and wave at him.

Depp also appeared to disclose how he has been coping and showed himself writing and performing music live on stage.

In the caption for the video, Johnny Depp left a touching message for his fans, which amassed about 4.5 million people within hours of him joining the platform.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together,” he said.

Johnny Depp homaged his fans as his forever employers and thanked them for their support over the years and through this grueling trial.

The video played to the mellow instrumental intro of the song “Stranger” by the 80s Reggae band named Love Joys.

The song is a well-known “cult classic” by the Bronx-based label and is among one of the earliest Lovers Rock songs that mixed conscious roots reggae and soulful lovers rock with lyrics by women.

The artists in the song are cousins Sonia Abel and Claudette, who grew up in Brixton, England, before moving to the Bronx and making a mark as the only female voice in the male-dominated genre.