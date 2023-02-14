JMMB postpones launch of banking app to bolster user experience Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

JMMB Group has postponed the launch of its much-anticipated Moneyline app to incorporate additional features and functionalities to improve client experience.

Gifford Rankine, general manager for digital services at JMMB Group, said following further stakeholder agreement and testing, the company has decided to move in a new direction with its banking app.

Rankine said the early stages of the process are to re-factor the app to better cater to the needs of clients and provide a superior user experience so that clients can do the transactions they need to do easily.

The JMMB Group executive, while not giving a new date for the release of the app, said: “We remain committed to delivering on our promise to our clients while being responsive to the feedback we have received so far from our clients and other stakeholders.”

“Our aim is to ensure we improve the user experience as we enhance Moneyline with an app, thereby serving the changing needs and preferences of our clients and industry, with cutting-edge technology,” he added.

To this end, JMMB said it is broadening its stakeholder engagement and testing activities, so as to identify gaps, improve functionality and cater to both the stated and unstated needs of clients, as part of the omnichannel experience offered by JMMB Group.

The group will also continue with the build-out of its digital solutions during the course of 2023, and recently rolled out its point-of-sale and scan-to-pay payment options for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), in Jamaica.

This will allow MSMEs to offer their clients a more seamless and convenient payment solution, with the added benefit of no or low start-up costs, using an easily integrated technology to facilitate payments.

At the same time, in keeping with the group’s “one client, one experience” approach, JMMB Group clients in the Dominican Republic will now have access to online banking services, via the current JMMB Moneyline platform. This forms a part of the group standardization process to streamline processes, platforms and policies in a bid to improve operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, in March 2023, its online chat service – Johanna – which pays ode to the late co-founder, Joan Duncan, will be available to clients via the company’s website and WhatsApp.

This ‘digital personality’, Johanna, will initially support clients by responding to their questions related to investments, banking, insurance and money transfer, in addition to assisting potential clients with the account-opening process, while maintaining the JMMB Group client experience.

Rankine outlined that this digital thrust will see the rollout of other projects to enhance and complement current digital solutions, thereby increasing the service offerings that clients can access 24 hours a day, outside of its branch locations.

As such, the company updated that the introduction of its online onboarding is on track, as this will facilitate even greater access to JMMB Group’s suite of offerings: investments, banking, pension funds management and administration, insurance brokerage and money transfer services, subject to the requisite regulatory approval.

He added that as the company launches other new digital solutions, it will seek to better cater to underserved segments in the population, with the introduction of a remittance prepaid card for individuals, that will be introduced later this year.

