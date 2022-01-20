Jeannie Mai Reveals Her And Jeezy’s Baby Name & Story Behind It

Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy welcomed their baby on January 11, and while fans have not had a look at the baby as yet, the celebrity couple revealed the baby’s name on Thursday.

In a video showing off the baby’s nursery, Jeanie shared the décor and theme of the baby nursery, including the baby’s name, which is Monaco, named after the luxurious French Riviera state off the Coast of Italy in Europe.

In the nursey tour video, The Real co-host, 42, shows the neutral-colored nursery, including a photo of Monaco as she explains the significance of the baby’s name.

“I thought Baby J’s name should be a J name because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy, makes sense, but that wasn’t the name that came to us,” Mai Jenkins explains. “What really came to us was how baby J came to fruition for us when we were dating.”

According to her, a trip to Monaco, France, by her and her husband Jeezy had big significance for the couple and their relationship. She did not say further on whether they had discussed having a baby as she had previously said she didn’t want to be a mother, but she said the couple “established what was going on for us.”

Mai Jenkins says the picture and the nursery were all decorated with the baby’s name in mind.

“That’s really the theme of the nursery: what Monaco is about. Family, moments, traveling, discussions, important key points in my life and Jeezy’s life that brought Monaco here,” she adds.

Jeannie did not share the sex of the baby, which fans of Jeezy had previously wanted to be called Baby Snow after its father. Instead, she said the sex will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, Adrienne Bailon also revealed the baby’s name on The Real.

Bailon then pulls out an envelope and announces the name, reading, “Three years ago, Jeezy and Jeannie were talking on a bridge in France, talking about what it meant to do life together. Here they decided to grow and raise a family together. Hence, they named their child after the city that changed their lives forever: Monaco Mai Jenkins.”

Last year, Jeannie noted that she and Jeezy were expecting after starting in vitro fertilization (IVF) shots on her wedding day back in March.

“The very day of our wedding, March 27, we started our in vitro shots. Went for about two weeks, doing the shots with Jeezy and preparing for it,” she says, explaining the couple then went in for a “routine appointment” and was soon informed after getting off a plane later that they got pregnant naturally.

“Of course, if a doctor is calling you after any doctor’s appointment you start flipping out. … I get off the plane, I call the doctor, and the doctor is like, ‘Stop taking your shots. You’re pregnant. You guys got pregnant on your own.’ We got pregnant a week after the wedding,” she said.