Japanese care home recruits babies to cheer up elderly residents

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A nursing home in southwestern Japan is hiring some unusual new employees: babies.

The generous compensation package from the Moyai Seiyukai home in Kitakyushu city includes flexible hours, baby formula and diapers — and cups of tea at the in-house cafe for accompanying mothers.

In return, the new recruits — who must be age 3 or under — are being asked to “visit whenever you want” and “walk around as much as you like.”

The recruitment drive is the brainchild of Gondo Kimie, head of the facility, which is home to about 120 elderly residents.

She hit upon the idea after noticing how residents cheered up when her infant grandchild began visiting the home about two years ago. Other staff members sometimes brought their babies to the facility too, and “when elderly residents saw them, they smiled,” Gondo said. “The atmosphere was good.”

