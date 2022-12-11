Jamaican ‘John Doe’ gets four years for obstructing deportation in US Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A Jamaican man who was charged as ‘John Doe’ by United States authorities and later found guilty by a federal jury of obstructing his deportation, was on Thursday sentenced to four years and three months in a US federal prison.

Doe, who on one occasion told US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials that, “Only God knows my name”, was sentenced by US District Judge Marcia Morales Howard.

This was after a Florida federal jury had convicted him of the charges on February 15, 2022.

To date, US authorities still have not ascertained the real name of the convicted Jamaican, who has refused to reveal same.

According to a release from the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, during the course of his illegal presence in the United States – dating as far back as 1985 – the man has used the names of Freddie Davis, Dave Davis, Patrick Melbourne, Frank Douglas, Ricardo Jones, Joseph Gordon, Danny Brooks, among others.

According to the testimony and evidence that was presented at the trial, the US Attorney’s Office said Doe was first encountered by immigration authorities in January of 1985 in Miami, Florida.

At that time, he “attempted to enter the United States from Jamaica by claiming to be a US citizen named Freddie Davis,” the US Attorney’s Office said.

When authorities determined that he was not an American, he was allowed to voluntarily return to Jamaica.

Doe attempted to enter the US again in February of 1985, this time in West Palm Beach, Florida.

He claimed to be a citizen of the Bahamas, presenting “a fraudulent Bahamian passport in the name of Joseph Gordon,” the release said, adding that the man was “deported to Jamaica”.

Continuing, the release said: “Sometime later, at an unknown place and time, Doe successfully entered the United States illegally.

“He was encountered by immigration authorities in Dallas in September 1988, after serving a prison sentence.

“Doe said then that his name was Joseph Gordon, and at first, said that he was a US citizen born in St Thomas, US Virgin Islands, but later said that he was a citizen of the Bahamas,” the US Attorney’s Office informed.

An immigration judge subsequently ordered him to be deported to Jamaica, but he was not deported at that time. A reason for that was not stated.

In June 2018, after completing a prison sentence in Florida, Doe was taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Miami, Florida, US.

However, Doe was using a new name, which was Ricardo Jones, the name under which he was convicted.

“Because Doe’s true identity could not conclusively be determined, the Jamaican authorities told ICE they needed more information to verify that he is a Jamaican citizen,” the US Attorney’s Office said.

However, both ICE and Jamaican authorities failed to determine Doe’s true identity over the course of several months.

He was repeatedly warned that he could be prosecuted if he continued to obstruct his deportation.

On January 18, 2019, Doe was scheduled for an interview with the Jamaican consulate, but he refused to speak to them.

Following that development, an ICE officer asked him his name and he responded: “Only God knows my name”.

Two months later, ICE again tried to obtain the necessary documents to deport Doe to Jamaica, but the Jamaican consulate informed those officials that it could not issue a travel document for Doe.

This, said the US Attorney’s Office, was “because there was no conclusive evidence that Doe was a citizen of Jamaica.”

ICE scheduled various interviews between April 9, 2019 and April 17, 2019, but Doe refused to provide any information to determine his true identity.

“On June 20 and July 23, 2019, ICE conducted recorded interviews of Doe to again attempt to obtain biographical information that might allow him to be officially identified.

“During these interviews, after stating that his name was Freddie Davis, Doe refused to provide any other information, saying that ICE already had all of the information they needed,” the US Attorney’s Office stated.

The unidentified man was subsequently charged under the name ‘John Doe’, with obstructing his deportation, for which he was eventually convicted.

