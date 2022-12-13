Jamaica reintroduces Civics in schools Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Civics Education, which encourages good citizenship, greater respect for cultural integrity, and nation-building, among other things, has been reintroduced to the National Standards Curriculum at all levels.

Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams, in addressing the official launch ceremony on Tuesday, said the reintroduction of civics comes out of deep concern at the levels of incivility and lack of respect for self, others, and authority that continues to be displayed across the country.

By adding it to the curriculum, students will come to “comprehend the pride, dignity, and the seriousness of being Jamaican”, she noted.

“Our aim is that the guidelines provided and used by teachers will help to strengthen the foundation for a successful and balanced society in which our people appreciate the rules that govern the relations we have with fellow citizens and our Government,” she said.

The launch ceremony, which was held at the Ministry’s National Heroes Circle headquarters, involved participation from key stakeholders, including the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA).

Chair of the National Committee on Reparations, Laleta Davis Mattis, who represented Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Oliva Grange, said a “deficit in identity” continues to impact the behaviour of children and youth.

“The 2011 national census revealed that the African descendant population represents over 92 per cent of the population of Jamaica. The reality is, even as we roll out [this programme the] ministry will continue our dialogue on other elements of the curriculum and school operations that work together for the development of student self-identity,” she noted.

President-elect of the JTA, Leighton Johnson, emphasised that the successful reintroduction of civics in schools will require collaboration from all stakeholders.

“Our schools cannot accomplish this task of changing the mindset of our people and creating good citizens alone. With [this] reintroduction it is hoped that, once again, we can impact the minds of our students to become decent citizens who will embrace positive values and attitudes, resulting in good ethical practices,” he said.

JIS News

NewsAmericasNow.com