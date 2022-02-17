Jahshii Attends Funeral For Late Friend & Producer Tadmar Killed By Police

Jahshii lay music producer friend to rest.

They had plans to promote First Nation music and lay more tracks together. Instead, dancehall artiste Jahshii had to lay his long-time friend and music producer to rest on Wednesday, February 16. The leader of the First Nation Family said goodbye to producer Mabreco ‘Tadmar’ Watson at a memorial service held at the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens. Friends and family members came out to pay their final respects to a man they said was a gifted producer. They noted that he was simply not the person who the authorities had painted him out to be.

The “Shift Change” entertainer and dozens of his First Family members gathered at the send-off service for Tadmar, and though the camaraderie was evident, the solemn affair and the loss of someone that was viewed as a brother hit hard for the crew.

Watson, who was shot and killed by security forces in late December 2021 in the Grants Pen community, was said to be a prolific music producer who was the brainchild behind Jahshii’s big hit “Cream of the Crop” which he co-wrote with the deejay. He also did projects with Chronic Law and Malie Don.

According to the First Nation camp revealed that 28-year-old Watson, who was also known to friends as ‘Podman,’ had other musical projects with Jahshii set to be released this year, but his life, as well as his planned projects, were cut short on December 28.

According to the police, Watson was shot during a confrontation with the police, and a semi-automatic gun and rounds were retrieved. However, citizens of Cruiser Gully in Grants Pen paint a completely different picture of the late producer as they say he was never a wanted man. His family shared that Tadmar was solely into music and making people feel good through whatever he created in the studio. The crime, they claim, was the furthest thing from his mind.

Tadmar’s mission was to uplift young people through music, his uncle told the Jamaica Observer.

“Di amount a riddim di youth have, him have a whole heap a artiste and song line up. You see Active Music Record Label? A him dat. Di first number one weh Jahshii have, a him,” he expressed.