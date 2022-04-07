Jah Cure Prepared To Fight Attempted Murder Case, Faces Life In Prison

Jah Cure is prepared to fight for his life as Dutch prosecutors push for more prison time.

Things are not looking up for reggae crooner Jah Cure and if Netherlands prosecutors get their way he will be behind prison walls for a long time to come. That’s at least according to reports from the country where it has been confirmed that they have filed an appeal to overturn the acquittal of the singer on an attempted murder charge yesterday, April 5.

Sources told Urban Islandz on Thursday that the reggae singer met with his attorney to discuss his defense going forward. We’re told that appeal is still on the table, but for now he and his attorney will focus on the case now before the Netherlands Court of Appeal. “We fighting to the end,” we’re told.

In March, he was sentenced by a Netherlands court to serve six years in prison on a charge of attempted manslaughter. In the delivery of the judgment, it was determined that there was not enough evidence to pursue a charge of attempted murder.

Even though the guilty verdict was a blow to the entertainer it was still accepted by the entertainer as it would mean that he would spend about four years in prison and then be released as the time spent in prison would have been deducted.

With this new development, three senior judges will revisit the entire case again in the Court of Appeal. For the case to be considered attempted murder, a perpetrator must have acted in a premeditated manner. The crime also carries more severe penalties than attempted manslaughter.

While there is no guide as to how many more years he could face it most definitely will result in an addition to his sentence, if he is found guilty. Jah Cure, whose real name is Siccature Alcock, has been behind bars since October 1, 2021, for allegedly stabbing and injuring show promoter Nicardo “Papa” Blake.

Blake was reportedly stabbed in his abdomen at Dam Square in Amsterdam and was hospitalized after a dispute supposedly about unpaid fees for a performance in the country. This is not the “Never Find” singer’s first brush with the law as he was convicted of rape and illegal possession of a firearm in April 1999 and served eight of a 15-year sentence in prison.

In the Netherlands, a conviction for attempted murder carries a sentence of up to life in prison.