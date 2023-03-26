JAFTA’s ‘Shot List’ set to create opportunities for local filmmakers Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Jamaica Film and Television Association (JAFTA) is set to host “Shot List”, a short film showcase, tomorrow at the Sunken Gardens (Hope Gardens) in Kingston, commencing at 2pm.

The cultural showcase is a collaboration with the United Kingdom-based “We are Parable” and British Council.

“Shot List is about showcasing creativity in filmmaking and sensitising both filmmakers and film enthusiasts about the countless possibilities and business opportunities that exist within the Caribbean and the Diaspora when we collaborate through sharing effective business practices and technical expertise,” said Saeed Thomas, president of JAFTA.

“We are excited to partner with ‘We are Parable’, who will be showcasing works of black filmmakers in the UK and we also get to expose our patrons to Jamaican filmmakers who have had success internationally with writing and pitching their films for television and other distribution channels,” Thomas added.

The event will showcase two workshops commencing at 2:30 pm. One features Jamaican British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) winner and International Emmy-nominated writer/actor/director of “Dreaming Whilst Black”, Adjani Salmon, who will be leading the conversation of writing for television, and the other by Opal Levy, strategic planner and business transformation specialist, who will be giving her insights on how to effectively pitch films for funding and distribution.

There will also be three blocks of short film screenings from filmmakers in Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and the United Kingdom, with each block featuring three films.

The Jamaican block will showcase ‘Parolytic’, ‘Time to Go’ and ‘A Shade of Indigo’.

“Shot List represents a great opportunity for filmmakers across the Diaspora to communicate with each other via their work. We Are Parable is enthused about this collaboration with JAFTA and British Council to achieve this goal and through the UK Showcase we hope to give even more exposure to the filmmaking talent from Jamaica and Trinidad,” said We are Parable Co-Founder and Director of Operations, Teanne Andrews.

This year’s staging of Shot List will also feature videos and a conversation with Jamaican music video directors Damaniac Visualz, Jay Will (Game Over), RD Studios, and Xtreme Arts.

Dancehall recording artiste Stalk Ashley, whose music video was a part of the 2022 video screening of Shot List, will perform live at this year’s event.

To experience the Shot List cultural exchange; tickets are available in www.caribtix.com/shotlist.

