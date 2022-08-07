Jada Kingdom Praised John Legend For Collab On His New Album

Jada Kingdom will be featured on John Legend’s upcoming double album ‘Legend’ which will be released on September 9.

In making the announcement, Kingdom shared a snippet of an article from Rolling Stone where Legend speaks about the self-titled project. “Until this point, I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album,” Legend said in his statement announcing the project. “I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying, I’m proud of who I am, I’m confident in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to declare it,” he said.

Jada Kingdom shared her gratitude to Legend for being on the track and thanked her ex-boyfriend Verse Simmonds among others, for helping her. “@johnlegend yu issa real yute!” she wrote on her Instagram account.

“@versesimmonds & @iamworldwidefresh & @digenius1 Y’all ain’t never fail when it comes to me! i appreciate y’all for making this possible,” she added.

Screenshot

“And I want to also thank my wonderful hands on team & staff! @wideeyedent @republicrecords massive love!!! ‘Speak in tongues’ will be featured on the highly anticipated ‘Legend’ album from #JohnLegend on September 9 but in the meantime, my new single ‘GPP’ is out now,” she said.

Jada Kingdom, who appears on the second album, is joining several hip-hop artists on the project, including Rick Ross, Rapsody, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhene Aiko, Jazmine Sullivan, Amber Mark, Muni Long, Jada Kingdom, JID, Ledisi, and Saweetie.

The first album, Act I, features 12 tracks, including “Rounds” ft. Rick Ross, “Dope” ft JID, “Splash” ft Jhene Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign, “Fate” ft Amber Mark, “Love” featuring Jazmine Sullivan, and the much anticipated “All She Wanna Do” ft. Saweetie, along with solo singles “Waterslide,” “Strawberry Blush,” “Guy Like Me,” “All She Wanna Do,” “You,” and “One Last Dance.”

Act II “Memories,” “Nervous,” “Wonder Woman,” “Honey” ft. Muni Long, “I Want You to Know,” “Speak in Tongues,” featuring Jada Kingdom, “The Other Ones” featuring Rapsody, “Stardust,” “Pieces,” “Good” featuring Ledisi, “I Don’t Love U Like I Used To,” and “Home.”