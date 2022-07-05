Jada Kingdom gifted Rapper Boyfriend Nas EBK A Cartier Watch For 19th Birthday

Jada Kingdom splurged on her rapper boyfriend Nas EBK as she gifted him a brand new diamond-encrusted Cartier watch to usher in his 19th birthday.

A video was shared on social media showing the Jamaican deejay telling Nas EBK that she loved him, while celebrity jewelry New York designer Oscar Stone can be seen unboxing the glittering watch and slipping it on his hand.

The upcoming New York drill rapper was also gifted a matching ring, much to his excitement as he doesn’t even return Jada’s screaming “I love you.”

The watch itself is worth somewhere in the vicinity of U$20,000- U$25,000, Stone’s business page said.

A very happy and excited Jada Kingdom ensures that her boyfriend knows how much she cares about him.

“I f**king love you, I love you,” she screams as his friends also “oohs and aahs over the gifts.”

Jada Kingdom also poured her heart out in an Instagram post.

“Happy birthday to mi corazón!!! Te quiero más que a nada,even more than myself! you’re everything I ever wanted, i didn’t know someone like you existed, my dream boy! We’ve been inseparable ever since the day i met you and i want this forever! we stuck. Te quiero mucho,” Kingdom wrote.

Jada Kingdom and Nas EBK went public this year, months after she was seen with Verse Simmonds, who was instrumental in getting her signed to Republic Records last year.

She and Simmonds’ relationship did not last very long, and neither of the two have spoken about the breakup.

In the meantime, her relationship with Nas EBK has not been without its fair share of drama.

Earlier in the year, a 17-year-old young woman who is said to be the ex-girlfriend of Nas EBK claimed that she and the upcoming rapper were still together up to the point he met Jada Kingdom.

The teenager also claimed that Jada, 24, was constantly harassing her since she started dating Nas EBK and that she was with an 18-year-old” teenager.

Nas EBK, whose real name is Naseer Burgess, was born in Philadelphia. He previously shared that he was in the justice system since 2015 and was released in 2019,

Describing his music, the rapper said he was more of an artist who wanted to create music of a higher level than connected and gave voice to various feelings.

I’m the meantime, Jada has been criticized for the outlandish gift as many pointed out that her mother still lived in a boarding house in Bull Bay where she grew up. The singer has not addressed her critics so far.

Nas EBK also shared a message thanking Jada Kingdom for her love and support.

“I love her to the death of me,” he wrote. “For your love I’ll risk it all no doubt about it watch when I put that ring on ur finger fit you the best person to ever come in my life. Crazy How The First Week We Met We Locked In Like Nun Best 7 Days Of My Life No Kizzy You Keep Me Goin When I Wanna Give It All Up & That Smile Of Yours Make Me Wanna Make A Permanent One On Tht Beautiful Face Of Urs … My Bonnie.”