I will say of the LORD,

“He is my refuge and my fortress,

my God, in whom I trust”.

Ps. 91: 2.

With deep sadness,

we announce the passing of:

Jacqueline Yolanda Marina Cijntje-Nedd

Better known as: “Jackie”

Sunrise 29 March 1938 – Sunset 08 July 2022

Date and place of the funeral will be announced later

Staff & personnel of Ad Patres funeral home & Crematorium

extends our most sincere condolences to the bereaved family.