I’ve Got Magic does the trick in Caymanas feature Loop Jamaica

Defending champion Anthony Thomas on Sunday booted home I’VE GOT MAGIC in the six-furlong Ahwhofah Sprint to stay within striking distance of leading rider Dane Dawkins in their battle atop the jockeys’ standings.

Dawkins had started the afternoon on 89 winners, one ahead of Thomas, moving to 90 with an easy win aboard SIMBA DI LION in the fourth at five furlongs straight.

However, Thomas, the three-time defending champion, reduced the deficit aboard I’VE GOT MAGIC who recovered from traffic problems a furlong after the start, to go in chase of BLUE VINYL, LAST LICK and ARTESIA.

BLUE VINYL led LAST LICK off the home turn, while I’VE GOT MAGIC straightened third along the rail, quickening to collar the three-year-old a furlong out.

Female rider Samantha Fletcher rode a two-timer on the nine-race card, opening the programme astride ACTION RUN before landing the third with THREE CARD GUY.

Racing continues at the weekend with Saturday-Sunday meets.

