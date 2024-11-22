Organizacionnan social ta uni pa carga e Vision Sosten pa Mayor Aeropuertonan di Caribe Hulandes ta uni pa reduci e tarifanan di pasahero entre e islanan interinsular Awenochi Carnaval 71 ta start oficialmente na Aruba Eliminacion di BBO, reduccion di gastonan di gobierno y fin di monopolio bancario ta forma parti di Plan Nos Aruba 2025-2050 Varios Piscado a bay haya sa mas di instalacion di FADS den lama rond Aruba Diabierna a laga gran parti di Aruba inunda
Israeli strike hits Beirut as Lebanon’s death toll surpasses 3,500 

22 November 2024
Video shows the moment an Israeli airstrike hit and destroyed a residential building in Beirut’s Chiyah area. The city’s southern suburbs have been hit repeatedly in recent months, but this is the first time this neighbourhood near a busy highway has been hit.

 

