e-JAM is Your One-Stop Site for All of Your Employment Needs Jazz Musician Etienne Charles Unites With Formerly Incarcerated Group Critical Mas 2016 Mayors Challenge Entries in Latin America and the Caribbean Reveal a Focus on Addressing Social Inclusion, Sustainability, and Economic Growth – with a Strong Emphasis on Engaging Citizens in These Efforts Blue Diamond Resorts Makes History with Its Black Friday Deals for 2023 James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: “JRVR”) Announces Dates for Its 2016 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Oprah’s Kamala Harris fundraiser: Does her support swing elections? 
World News

Israeli attack kills at least 8, injures dozens in Beirut 

20 September 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Skip linksSkip to Content

blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,

At least 14 people have been killed and 66 others injured – including children – in an Israeli attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon’s Health Ministry says.
Israel says the strike targeted and killed a senior Hezbollah commander; the Lebanese group has yet to comment on the attack.

 

Support us

Related News

16 September 2024

Trump safe after gunshots reported in his vicinity near Florida golf course 

19 September 2024

‘Sidelining antiwar voices’: US Uncommitted Movement not endorsing Harris 

30 August 2024

Why is Namibia culling elephants and hippos for meat? 

26 August 2024

At least 38 killed in multiple armed attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan 