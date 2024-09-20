World News
Israeli attack kills at least 8, injures dozens in Beirut
20 September 2024
At least 14 people have been killed and 66 others injured – including children – in an Israeli attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon’s Health Ministry says.
Israel says the strike targeted and killed a senior Hezbollah commander; the Lebanese group has yet to comment on the attack.
