Israel pounds Gaza, Lebanon as fears grow of an ‘all-out’ regional war
23 September 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
At least one civilian killed, 17 wounded in new attacks by Israeli forces in southern and eastern Lebanon. Concerns over a full-scale war in the Middle East grow as Hezbollah declares a “battle of reckoning” with Israel.
Israeli forces pound Gaza, killing a mother and four of her children, in an attack on Deir el-Balah, and 10 more Palestinians in two separate attacks on schools-turned-shelters.
