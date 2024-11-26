blinking-dotLive updates,

Injured Palestinians, including children, are brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for medical treatment after an Israeli attack on Bureij Refugee Camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip, on November 25, 2024.

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

  • Israel’s military continues to pound Lebanon, killing at least 31 people in 24 hours, amid reports that the Israeli cabinet is set to approve a 60-day truce with Hezbollah.
  • In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces killed 11 Palestinians in three attacks on the enclave’s north, as heavy rainfall and rising tides add to the plight of war-displaced people sheltering in makeshift tents.