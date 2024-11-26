World News
Israel pounds Gaza and Lebanon, as US says Hezbollah truce deal is ‘close’
26 November 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel’s military continues to pound Lebanon, killing at least 31 people in 24 hours, amid reports that the Israeli cabinet is set to approve a 60-day truce with Hezbollah.
- In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces killed 11 Palestinians in three attacks on the enclave’s north, as heavy rainfall and rising tides add to the plight of war-displaced people sheltering in makeshift tents.
Related News
23 November 2024
UN climate talks in disarray as developing nations stage walkout
23 November 2024
Philippines VP Sara Duterte threatens Marcos assassination if she is killed
01 November 2024
Mauritius blocks social media until after election amid wiretapping row
04 November 2024