GAZA CITY, GAZA - MAY 26: Families receive the bodies of their loved ones who were killed in Israeli attacks on various areas in the northern Gaza Strip, following funeral procedures at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza, on May 26, 2025. Grieving Palestinians mourned their loss. ( Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency )

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

  • Medical sources tell Al Jazeera that at least 81 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since early Monday, including 53 in Gaza City.
  • Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Washington says that “very different messages” are emerging from Hamas and United States officials amid reports that the Palestinian group has agreed to a US ceasefire proposal for Gaza.