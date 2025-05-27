World News
Israel kills 81 in Gaza as ‘different messages’ emerge on ceasefire talks
26 May 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Medical sources tell Al Jazeera that at least 81 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since early Monday, including 53 in Gaza City.
- Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Washington says that “very different messages” are emerging from Hamas and United States officials amid reports that the Palestinian group has agreed to a US ceasefire proposal for Gaza.
Related News
15 May 2025
Russia’s Vladimir Putin not on list to attend Ukraine talks in Turkiye
19 May 2025
Military and economic deals in pipeline as UK looks to EU reset
20 May 2025
Photos: The last-ditch race to save the Orinoco crocodile
20 May 2025