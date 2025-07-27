World News
Israel intercepts Gaza-bound Handala ship; 5 Palestinians starve to death
26 July 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- Israeli forces killed at least 71 people in Gaza on Saturday, including 42 aid seekers, as five more Palestinians starved to death, taking the total toll from hunger to 127.
- Israel’s military has seized the Freedom Flotilla’s Handala ship, detaining its 21 crew members, as they attempted to break the Israeli siege on the Gaza Strip.
