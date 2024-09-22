World News
Israel-Hezbollah border attacks intensify as Israeli bombs kill 30 in Gaza
22 September 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
Video Duration 28 minutes 10 seconds 28:10
Israel’s military launched 400 attacks on Lebanon on Saturday and Hezbollah fired rockets at the Ramat David base near the city of Haifa, in their largest exchange of fire since the war on Gaza began.
Heavily armed and masked Israeli troops raided Al Jazeera’s bureau in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank and imposed a 45-day closure in their latest push to curtail the network’s coverage.
Heavily armed and masked Israeli troops raided Al Jazeera’s bureau in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank and imposed a 45-day closure in their latest push to curtail the network’s coverage.
Related News
18 September 2024
Multiple explosions heard in Lebanon, a day after Hezbollah pager blasts
10 September 2024
Swiss court convicts Islamic scholar on rape charges
12 September 2024
US city receives bomb threat after Trump spread false anti-immigrant claims
31 August 2024