Israel bombs Gaza school, killing 19; EU, Arab nations urge end to war
25 May 2025
- Israeli forces pound Gaza, killing 19 at a school-turned-shelter as well as two Red Cross workers, a journalist and several children, including Gaza’s youngest influencer Yaqeen Hammad, 11.
- Spain urges the world to consider sanctions on Israel as it hosts foreign ministers from 20 European and Arab nations in the Spanish capital, Madrid, to push for a two-state solution.
