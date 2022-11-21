Ishawna Gifted Her Manager Skatta Burrell 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Ishawna gifted her manager, Skatta Burrell, a new Mercedes Benz S-Class.

Ishawna and Skatta Burrell, who previously admitted that they had an intimate relationship after her breakup with Foota Hype, are taking their relationship to a new level, with the record producer officially becoming her manager. She is now rewarding the Downsound Records producer for his work in helping her career blossom with an early Christmas gift.

The 2022 Mercedes Benz S-Class is the pinnacle of luxury in the Mercedes lineup and is built on the same platform as the Mercedes Maybach. The S-Class lineup has a starting MSRP of around $111,000 and could quickly climb to $130,000 once you start adding options. Besides, who buys base models when buying premium brand cars?

On Friday, Skatta caused a stir after hinting that his new whip was as a result of “Equal Rights,” the sample of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” that has become immensely successful and catapulted Ishawna to a new record label deal.

“How can I not believe in Equal Rights when it [has] brought Me so much blessings?” Skatta captioned a photo of himself sitting on the bonnet of a brand-new white Benz.

Skatta Burrell with his new Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Ishawna also commented on the post, which caused further speculation that the two might be dating. “Nuff ignorant people aguh cuss this @skattaburrell we just got started,” she commented.

In the meantime, Skatta Burrell shared another photo of himself in front of the dealership in Miami where he bought the luxury vehicle and shared the caption, “#sundayservice One Swipe an it’s a S Class. Thank you @mslegendary. Glad I survived Covid to receive this blessing. [equal rights and justice] is a S class, not a Sex class.”

The post was scrutinized and has since been reshared online, with many claiming that Ishawna had bought the luxury car, and there are some who are implying that she and the producer were romantically involved. However, an Urban Islandz source confirmed that Ishawna is being managed by Skatta Burrell, who also works with her former label Downsound Records.

Skatta is said to be behind her brokering her recent international recording deal with New York’s PayDay Records. “I’m so grateful to have you apart of my journey. Thank you @skattaburrell for always believing in me, I’m so happy to share this moment with you,” the artist shared in September.

In the comments on Skatta’s latest post, Ishawna also writes, “Royalties fi yuh loyalty.”

It seems that fans of Ishawna’s ex-man Footahype are also salty that the artist gifted her manager a new whip.

“Jah jah a now foota ago see duppy n alien combine science,” another wrote.

“Left the big foot fi a better man ambitions goes a far way some man love tell lies pan woman too enno fi mek dem look bad power-couple,” another said.